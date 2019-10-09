SEE VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON - Vintage Voices at Alton Cemetery keeps history alive through a theatrical walking tour and it continues this weekend, Oct. 12 and 13.

This is the 18th year for Vintage Voices at Alton Cemetery. This past Oct. 5 and 6, Vintage Voices welcomed guests.

Vintage Voices has been going on since 2002 and has continued to evolve each year since. Through the years, the organizations involved with Vintage Voices have evolved, this year the community committee, dedicated to keeping the event alive, partnered with East End Foundation. In collaboration with the Cemetery board, another year of Vintage Voices was brought to life.

The unique live performance showcases the history of those from Alton's past. Actors dress in period clothing and stand near graves throughout the cemetery telling the stories of their lives in Alton. Each short performance portrays a different life lived in, in history, each with their own interesting and powerful stories.

“There are a lot of great actors portraying some interesting characters. The Alton Cemetery is the perfect backdrop for these performances. There is so much history within the location, and the trees and greenery here create a wonderful setting,” said Tom Harris, who portrays Rev Levi A. Abbott in Vintage Voices.

Actors included Tom Harris as Rev Levi A. Abbott, Debbie Schuneman and Margaret Hopkins as sisters Bessie Garber and Margaret Cater, Kerry Miller as John “Jacob” H. Threde, Missy Chapman as Many Lind Threde, Ann Westbrook and Claudia Herndon as Hattie Pitchford Watson, Lief Anderson as Sgt. John Robinson, Sean Williams as Issac H. Kelly, Jean Heil as Anna Wilkinson, and Jeff Prudett and John Meehan as H.W. Chamberlain.

Vintage Voices performances take place at Alton Cemetery located on 5th and Vine Street in Alton. Groups are led through the cemetery every 15 minutes between 12 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. The tours last about an hour.

A non-walking tour will take place at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Jacoby Arts Center. Tickets to the event can be purchased at the event or at Alton Visitor Center or www.vintagevoices.brownpapertickets.com Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students 6-18.

