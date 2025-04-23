From lively music performances and engaging community workshops to family-friendly festivals and unique local sales, the upcoming events offer something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of all activities and happenings, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

Village of Maryville - 2025 Spring City/Village Wide Garage Sales

The Village of Maryville is hosting its exciting Spring City/Village Wide Garage Sales on April 25 & 26 from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This event offers a wonderful opportunity for bargain hunters and treasure seekers to explore great deals and unique finds throughout the community. Whether you're looking to declutter or discover hidden gems, this event is perfect for all. For those interested in participating, you can register your address and view the interactive map for convenience. For further details, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com, email info@troymaryvillecoc.com, or call 618-667-8769.

Great Rivers Choral Society presents Spectacular: Melodies Stuck In Our Heads

The Great Rivers Choral Society (GRCS), a dedicated 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting music education and appreciation in southwestern Illinois, invites you to enjoy "Spectacular: Melodies Stuck In Our Heads!" This series of free concerts will be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at New Bethel UMC, followed by performances on April 26 and 27 at Godfrey First UMC. Attendees can expect an engaging musical experience filled with memorable melodies, and a goodwill offering will be graciously accepted. The event is supported by generous sponsors including Alton Community Service League, Boeing, Phillips 66 Refinery, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Illinois Arts Council.

The Dave Mendoza Band

Experience an exciting night of live music with The Dave Mendoza Band at VFW Post 1308 on Friday, April 25, from 7 to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy dinner served by Fish Haven until 8 p.m. This event is open to the public, offering a fantastic opportunity to enjoy great tunes and a lively atmosphere in Alton. Come and immerse yourself in an evening of soulful music and community spirit.

Events on Apr. 25, 2025

Join the community for Volunteer Workday: Greenhouse Transplanting at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, where you can help transplant seedlings that will beautify the preserve and be available for purchase at the upcoming plant sale.

Enjoy a delicious meal at the Edwardsville American Legion during Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out, featuring a variety of seafood favorites perfect for a Friday night.

Bring your kids for a fun and active hour at the Homeschool Open Gymnastics at Wood River Rec Center, where children aged 5 to 10 can enjoy gymnastics in a welcoming environment.

Discover great deals and unique finds at the Black Crow Designs Yard Sale in Alton, perfect for shoppers looking to snag some fantastic bargains.

Engage with local policymakers at the Meet the Legislators Forum at Senior Services Plus, where you can hear from and ask questions to representatives focusing on issues important to the older adult community in Alton.

Teens can gather for a fun-filled afternoon at YA Fridays in the Teen Center at Alton Square Mall, enjoying crafts, video games, and social time with friends.

Experience live music and good times with Hammer Head at the Hammer Head LIVE event at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar in Alton.

Celebrate community and creativity at the Edwardsville Unity Art Night held at the SIUE Fuller Dome, welcoming all forms of artistic expression in a family-friendly environment.

Unwind with live music featuring Tom Bertolino during Live Music with Tom Bertolino at 1818 Chophouse, a perfect way to relax and enjoy the evening in Edwardsville.

Enjoy a lively night of food, music, and entertainment with Rogers & Nienhaus at Rogers & Nienhaus Live Performance in Belleville's Danny’s Irish Pub and Banquet Center.

Experience a night of heartfelt country music with Kelli Johnson, Ava Paige, Allie Colleen, and Baker Grissom at Kelli Johnson, Ava Paige, Allie Colleen, and Baker Grissom hosted at VENUE on Main in Belleville.

Start your weekend with high-energy live music by Harmony Gritz at Harmony Gritz performing at Copper Fire, promising a fun-filled Friday night.

Relive the best of the 80s and dance the night away with The Fade Outs at 80's Dance Night with The Fade Outs held at Backstage Bar & Patio in Edwardsville.

Events on Apr. 26, 2025

Join the excitement at the Second Annual Golf Tournament held at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville, IL on April 26, 2025, where you can enjoy golf, cart, lunch, and beverages for just $100 per person or $400 per team, with more details available by contacting Larry Dillin.

Experience a day of wellness and self-care at the Women's Wellness Day at Sherer Chiropractic Center in Godfrey, IL, featuring discounts on supplements, hormone testing, massages, IV drips, tiny tattoos, and permanent jewelry, all available by appointment on April 26, 2025.

Deepen your faith and community connection by attending the St. Ambrose Parish Weekly Bible Studies in Godfrey, IL, with men's and women's sessions scheduled for the morning of April 26, 2025.

Embark on a refreshing Saturday morning adventure with the Yoga + Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, combining a 60-minute nature hike with a yoga practice overlooking the Mississippi River on April 26, 2025.

Discover treasures and bargains at the Estate/Moving Sale in Wood River, IL, held over two days with a wide variety of ladies' items available on April 26-27, 2025.

Support veterans by participating in the 2025 Annual Haven Run motorcycle ride in Edwardsville, IL, benefiting The Haven's rehabilitation programs for veterans, starting at American Legion Post 199 on April 26, 2025.

Express your creativity at the Weekly Flower Bar at Petaled Pail & Co. Design House in Edwardsville, IL, where you can design your own floral arrangements with seasonal flowers on April 26, 2025.

Enjoy a day dedicated to your crafting passion at the Crafting Day at Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville, IL, providing a creative space to work on your projects on April 26, 2025.

Celebrate native plants and environmental awareness at the Riverlands Native Plant Festival in West Alton, MO, featuring expert presentations, plant giveaways, tours, vendors, and family activities on April 26, 2025.

Prepare for parenthood with valuable resources and expert advice at the Baby in Bloom - Pop-Up Shower for Growing Families hosted at Memorial Hospital Shiloh in Shiloh, IL, offering tours, safety checks, and support on April 26, 2025.

Explore unique finds and collectibles at the Riverside Flea Market held at The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL, where over 60 vendors offer treasures on April 26, 2025.

Tour available homes and envision your next living space at the OPEN HOUSE at Surrey Court Apartments in Godfrey, IL, on April 26, 2025.

Support local cancer patients at the heartfelt Ribbons of Strength event in Cottage Hills, IL, featuring a virtual golf scramble and opportunities to purchase commemorative ribbons on April 26, 2025.

Safely dispose of unused medications during the National Prescription Take Back Day in Jerseyville, IL, a free and anonymous event to protect communities on April 26, 2025.

Celebrate books and local authors at the lively Independent Bookstore Day at Afterwords Books in Edwardsville, IL, featuring a spring sidewalk sale and exciting giveaways on April 26, 2025.

Get your hands dirty and cultivate fun at the Grow Your Savings Gardening Event at Edwardsville Children's Museum, where kids and adults can enjoy garden-themed activities on April 26, 2025.

Celebrate all things Taylor Swift at the exclusive Swiftie Superfan Social at Seams For The Soul Boutique in Edwardsville, IL, with crafts, games, and karaoke on April 26, 2025.

Find incredible book bargains during the Annual Spring Sidewalk Sale at Afterwords Books in Edwardsville, IL, featuring hundreds of books for $1 or less on April 26, 2025.

Support animal welfare at the Chef's Shoppe Benefit Sale for Partners 4 Pets in Edwardsville, IL, offering discounted kitchen items with proceeds donated on April 26, 2025.

Take advantage of discounted pet grooming services at the Pet Grooming Event at Koenigs Kountry Market in Edwards, IL, featuring nail trims and ear cleanings on April 26, 2025.

Join the fun and catch Pokémon at the Pokemon GO for a Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, exploring the trails and Pokémon gyms on April 26, 2025.

Support wildlife care and enjoy family-friendly activities at the Spring Baby Shower hosted by Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, IL, with vendors and raffles on April 26, 2025.

Unleash your creativity at the Spring Themed Interchangeable Sign Workshop at The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique in Godfrey, IL, crafting seasonal signs on April 26, 2025.

Engage in nature-inspired art at the Artful Adventures: Needle Felt Animals workshop at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, perfect for young artists on April 26, 2025.

Celebrate the environment and community at the Arbor Day Celebration/Memorial Dedication in Godfrey, IL, featuring activities, a fishing derby, and tree seedling giveaways on April 26, 2025.

Enjoy live music and great food with Lanny & Julie at the Foundry Public House in Edwardsville, IL, for a relaxing afternoon on April 26, 2025.

Experience live performances by the Tragg Band at the Live Music - Tragg Band event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, on April 26, 2025.

Immerse yourself in music with the band Serapis performing live at The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL, on April 26, 2025.

Enhance your yoga practice by building strength and flexibility during the Weighted Core Yoga class at River Bend Yoga in Alton, IL, on April 26, 2025.

Celebrate bluegrass and fiddle music at the 3RD ANNUAL GEORGE PORTZ MEMORIAL FIDDLE CONTEST & BLUEGRASS SHOW! in Shiloh, IL, with contests, prizes, and performances on April 26, 2025.

Witness thrilling live wrestling matches at the Evening of Live Wrestling at Edwardsville American Legion in Edwardsville, IL, on April 26, 2025.

Test your trivia skills and support local wrestling at the EHS Wrestling 3rd Annual Trivia Night at St. Boniface School in Edwardsville, IL, with raffles and prizes on April 26, 2025.

Enjoy a vibrant night of dance and rock hits with Trixie Delight at Live Music at Argosy Casino – Trixie Delight in Alton, IL, on April 26, 2025.

Celebrate the rhythms of spring with the New Horizons Band presents Sounds of Spring concert at Godfrey Knights of Columbus, featuring mambo, tango, polka, and waltz on April 26, 2025.

Experience classic horror under the stars at the Classic Flicks - Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922) event at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, on April 26, 2025.

Events on Apr. 27, 2025

Discover unique treasures and local crafts at The Riverside Flea Market held at the Loading Dock in Grafton, where over 60 vendors offer antiques, collectibles, and more during this fun-filled weekend event.

Enjoy a delicious meal at the Greene County Fair Chicken Dinner in Eldred's American Legion, where adults and children alike can savor a hearty dinner in a friendly setting.

Celebrate the arrival of spring at the Pere Marquette Mushroom Festival 2025 in Grafton, featuring live music, mushroom hunting adventures, goat yoga, and themed drinks at the scenic Pere Marquette Lodge.

Experience a delightful day of music and shopping at Tunes and Treasures at FLOCK in Alton, where local vendors and live performances create the perfect vibe for a springtime outing.

Celebrate the grand opening of Downtown’s WestEnd Courtyard in Wood River with Downtown’s WestEnd Courtyard Grand Opening, featuring live music, local vendors, food trucks, and community spirit for a lively Sunday afternoon.

Bring the whole family to Schneider Park in Brighton for the entertaining C&M Circus in Brighton, where spectacular acts like aerialists and daredevils promise a memorable experience under the Big Top.

Support local youth and gardeners by joining Plant Bingo at the Madison County Farm Bureau in Edwardsville, a fun afternoon filled with games and raffles where winners take home beautiful plants.

Dive into fandom fun at the Edwardsville Library's Edwardsville Fandemonium, a mini-convention packed with comic book cards, trivia, trading games, and activities for all ages.

Enjoy an engaging evening of live music with Trilogy at The Loading Dock in Grafton, promising a great time filled with tunes and good company.

Spend a relaxing afternoon with live music by Scott & Karl at Live Music Scott & Karl in Grafton, a perfect way to enjoy local sounds and community spirit.

Wrap up your weekend with upbeat tunes and a lively atmosphere at Rewind Live! at Big Daddy's in Edwardsville, offering great music and a fun setting for Sunday Funday.

Delight in original live music performances at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey during Max Michael & The Pete Krieshok Project, where great food and drinks complement the local talent showcase.

Experience a medieval adventure with Patch the Pirate’s “Kingdom Chronicles” at Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton during the BSBC Annual Spring Play, where families enjoy a story full of castles, knights, and valuable life lessons.

Explore the night sky at Telescope Night hosted by The Nature Institute in Godfrey, where you can learn to use telescopes and gaze at the moon and stars in a friendly, educational setting.

