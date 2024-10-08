ROXANA - Village officials are actively addressing a mosquito problem at Roxana Park, which has become a concern for visitors and residents. The park has been treated with pesticide every two weeks from April through October of this year, but recent heavy rains have created conditions that allow mosquitoes to breed.

In a statement regarding the situation, local officials acknowledged the ongoing issue, saying, "We are very aware of the mosquito issue in the park." They emphasized their commitment to managing the problem by eliminating standing water on the property and maintaining regular spraying schedules.

However, they noted that recent rains have complicated their efforts. "Unfortunately, the last significant rains created a breeding ground for mosquitos and they emerge after the incubation period," officials stated.

The park's exterminator, who is bound by time-limit regulations for pesticide applications, encountered an equipment failure during a scheduled visit. "He was on site on Monday and experienced an equipment failure. He is back on site Tuesday to cover the property," officials reported.

As a result of these efforts, officials anticipate "immediate improvement" in the mosquito situation. Nevertheless, they still recommend that visitors apply personal mosquito repellent when visiting the park, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the ongoing problem.