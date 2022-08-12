SOUTH ROXANA - The Village of South Roxana has partnered with Clearwave Fiber and is pleased to announce plans to expand high-speed internet to the village, City Administrator/Police Chief Bob Coles said today.

The company features a gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households.

"I am excited the village is able to broker a deal to bring another option to our residents when it comes to the internet," Coles said. "I appreciate the Mayor and the Village Board's support in this endeavor which will be a significant investment of $1.5 million into our community by Clearwave Fiber Internet to be available to over 700 homes."

Clearwave Fiver is a company that began serving businesses in Southern Illinois in 1996. The expansion into residential areas is part of Clearwave Fiber's long-term goal to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available in the world to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2027.

Coles said the construction date is "being worked out as we speak and plan to have more details soon about when to see the option of another service for our residents."

Clearwave Fiber is slated to begin construction in 2023.

For more information, visit: https://www.clearwavefiber.com/

