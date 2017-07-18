The Village of South Roxana is starting up a bimonthly newsletter called the Villager for the town. Mayor Overton and I, wanted to find a better way to communicate to the citizens. We felt a newsletter is a good way to do that.

With everyone busy with work, kids and daily life a lot of people do not have time to come to board meetings. This way people can be informed on what’s going on in town at their own convenience.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

We plan on discussing current projects, future projects, grants, and a section titled How it Works which will explain how various services work within the village.

Article continues after sponsor message

We also plan on offering surveys for people to conduct on what they feel is an important focus for the village on future grants or issues pertaining to the village.

With an email newsletter this cost nothing for the village to distribute and it’s a good way to communicate to the public. For those people who do not have internet or email, we will also have printed copies at the village hall to be picked up.

Anyone interested in signing up for the Villager can just send an email to news@southroxana.org. We plan on sending out our first copy of the news letter around August 1, 2017.

More like this:

Godfrey Narrowly Approves Sales Tax Increase To Avoid Grocery Tax Replacement
Jul 1, 2025
RiverBender Blog: Doing the Write Thing
Jul 8, 2025
Bethalto Farmers' Market Invites Community to Enjoy Weekly Fun
Jun 19, 2025
Godfrey Parks Director Gives Update On No-Smoking Signage
Jul 3, 2025
Maryville's Parks and Rec Committee to Host Movies in the Park
Jul 4, 2025

 