SOUTH ROXANA — The Village of South Roxana is thrilled to invite families to its Annual Christmas Event for Kids, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at South Roxana Village Hall. This heartwarming celebration is packed with activities to make the holiday season special for children and families alike.

Kids can look forward to:

Meeting Santa Claus and taking photos

Enjoying hot cocoa and food

Creating fun crafts at crafting stations, including Christmas ornaments, bird feeders, and coloring pages

Taking home a goodie bag filled with holiday treats

This event is made possible by the incredible collaboration between the South Roxana Dads Club, South Roxana Women’s Auxiliary, American Legion, and American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. These organizations have come together with the shared goal of supporting the children and families of South Roxana and celebrating the holiday season as a united community.

Mayor TJ Callahan expressed his pride in the event and its community-centered mission:

"We want every child in South Roxana to feel special during the holidays. By uniting these fantastic organizations, we’re not just supporting the kids—we’re bringing the entire community closer together and enjoying the fellowship of one another."

American Legion Commander Mike Barton also shared his thoughts on the event and its impact:

"I’m impressed with Mayor Callahan and his commitment to our community. It’s not often you see so many people working together, but he’s made it happen. He has created something truly special for our kids. It’s awesome to see everyone come together like this."

The Village of South Roxana invites all residents to join in the festivities, make lasting memories, and enjoy the company of friends and neighbors.

For additional details about the event, please contact the Village of South Roxana at [insert contact info].

Let’s celebrate the season together and make it unforgettable for our children!

For more information, contact Village Clerk Casey Hartley 618-254-2086

