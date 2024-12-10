Get The Latest News!

GODFREY – The yard waste drop-off site available to Godfrey residents will be closed on Tuesday, December 24th and Tuesday, December 31st due to the holidays. Saturday operations of those weeks will continue. The site, located at 1433 Stamper Ln. west of Glazebrook Park, is normally available on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – noon.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick initiated this service as a courtesy to Godfrey residents in August of 2023, when pick up of yard waste by area trash haulers became less attainable.

“This program has been very successful,” said McCormick. “The number of bags of leaves, grass, and small branches dropped off by Godfrey residents has reached over seven thousand.”

