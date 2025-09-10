GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey will host their first pickleball tournament next month.

On Oct. 4 and 5, 2025, community members can compete in a doubles tournament at Glazebrook Park, organized by the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department. It costs $10 per person to compete and there are several brackets available.

“This is something that the mayor and I have been talking about for a long time,” said Chris Logan, director of the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department. “Other groups have held tournaments out there. The boss says, ‘We should have our own.’ I said, ‘You know what, let’s do it.’ We’re going to call it the Glazebrook Open.”

The tournament kicks off at 8 a.m. on Oct. 4 and 5. There will be an open men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournament as well as a men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournament for players over age 50, if they’d prefer to play within their age bracket.

Logan noted that pickleball is “so popular across the country,” but usually “a more casual thing” where players plan and score their games by themselves. He hopes the Glazebrook Open tournament will provide a more structured, competitive approach for those who are interested.

He added that he enjoys seeing the pickleball community at Glazebrook, which has grown since the park added their own pickleball courts a few years ago.

“It’s a community. They really have fun,” he said. “It’s really a great way to stay active and to be socially active as well as getting some exercise.”

Registration for the Godfrey tournament is open and can be completed by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 618-466-1483. Logan encourages people to register early and avoid registering the day of if possible. You can also stop by the Parks and Recreation Department at Godfrey Village Hall to register.

For more information about the Glazebrook Open pickleball tournament, visit the official Facebook event page.

