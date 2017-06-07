GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey has again furthered its lead as the most responsive local government in the region. In taking the next step, the Village is extremely excited to announce the launch of the Godfrey mobile device application. With the ability to not only quickly connect with elected officials or Village departments, residents who download this “phone app”, will be able to conveniently access information about many of the incredible amenities and services in the community.

"When I was first approached by GOV311, there was no doubt that this would be beneficial for the residents of Godfrey. I’m hopeful it will enhance the services we furnish" said Godfrey Mayor Michael J. McCormick.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a single location, a resident can find access to the Godfrey Village and Township website, municipal calendar, find contact information for local utility providers, schools, and more. For those wanting to learn more about the amazing Parks and Recreational activities or conveniently enroll, the app provides the ideal place in the comfort of your own hands. This is also an excellent public safety resource with contact information for the Godfrey Fire District, Madison County’s Sheriff’s Department, Code Red enrollment, and Madison County Emergency Management. Perhaps the mobile applications most exciting feature is the ability for residents to make a positive impact on their own community by being able to report situations when something is less than perfect. A app user will be able to conveniently take a picture and report the location of an issues and have it reach the appropriate Village Department for action. The features and information of this App will be continually expanded and improved. The application was designed and is hosted by Gov 311 of Springfield, Illinois.

To download the app, simply search for “Godfrey” either in Google Play or the Apple App Store.

For more information, contact Village of Godfrey Economic Development at (618) 466-3325 or development@godfreyil.org

More like this: