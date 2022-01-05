Village Of Godfrey Has First Reading Of New Vicious Dog Ordinance
GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees had a first reading of a vicious dog ordinance that will enable the animal control officer to enforce certain standards if there is a circumstance of that nature. The ordinance has to have an additional reading and then the board votes on whether or not to make it an official part of the Godfrey books.
Susan Stephan, the Godfrey Animal Control Officer, said there are normally three to six vicious dog cases a year that occur in the village. She said this could be when a dog bites another dog in a vicious fashion or bites a human.
She said the ordinance is to make sure citizens are protected in these types of cases. Stephan said Madison County advised them they wanted this to be a matter enforced by the villages and cities in the county.
The case in Calhoun County last year where the FedEx delivery driver was attacked by two American Bulldogs while attempting a delivery. The man sustained serious injuries to his right arm and both legs. The driver had to have his left arm amputated below the forearm.
The Calhoun case has sparked interest throughout the area in ensuring there are ordinances in place so these types of situations are addressed. The ordinance prepared by the animal control officer is similar to the one in Alton and one previously done in Madison County.
"We want to make sure that there is a long list of rules in place to make sure this type of thing doesn't happen," Stephan said.
Stephan was uncertain when the final reading would occur and the vicious dog ordinance would become finalized.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said if Stephan believes this ordinance should be in place, he fully supports it.
