Godfrey Family Fun fest Fireworks show 2022

GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Fun Fest at Glazebrook Park closed the Fourth of July festivities Monday around the area in style with strong attendance and fun.

Godfrey's event featured vendors, face painting, food trucks, inflatables and so much more.

Another bright spot was the t-ball and pitching machine awards at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the park, a proud moment for parents and children.

The fireworks display started at 9:15 p.m. on Monday and was rated outstanding by those in attendance.

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the Family Fun Fest is always a great way for residents to celebrate Independence Day and see what he called "one of the best fireworks shows in the area."

