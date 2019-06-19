GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Board is eyeing something that could have a strong future impact at Glazebrook Park - a splash pad.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Village Board agreed Tuesday night to have the parks and recreation department move ahead with a plan to pursue a grant from Illinois American Water for such a splash pad, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said.

“We are applying for a grant with Illinois American Water and hopefully we are meeting all the qualifications to have enough money for a village splash park. It would take a grant to make this happen. This would be a huge addition to the village. I am totally in favor of it.”

Mayor McCormick said the possibility of a splash pad fits right into trying to make Godfrey the nicest community possible. The mayor didn’t know a timetable on things but in a perfect world, hoped by next summer the splash pad might be possible.

More like this: