GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey has collected a wide variety of items to provide hurricane relief.

Mayor Mike McCormick explained a Godfrey resident reached out to him about Churches on the Streets, a local nonprofit that has organized a collection for hurricane survivors in North Carolina and Florida. McCormick collaborated with Churches on the Streets Executive Director Angela Valdes to designate Godfrey as a drop-off location.

“I think it’s very important,” McCormick said. “I think we need to reach out and help people when they need help as much as we can, and I’m very happy that we did that.”

Residents can drop off hygiene supplies, winter clothing items, nonperishables and more through noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Godfrey Village Hall. Churches on the Streets will then pick up the donations on Thursday afternoon and transport supplies to North Carolina.

McCormick noted that Godfrey has seen “a very good response” to the call for donations. He is hopeful that the supplies will go to people in need and provide some relief to the communities affected by the hurricanes.

“Those poor people down there. I mean, it’s winter setting in, and they don’t have electricity. Some of them lost everything. It’s a pretty sad situation,” he added. “I hope quite a few people benefit from this.”

For more information about Churches on the Streets or to donate, visit their official website at ChurchesOnTheStreets.com. You can also see a full list of needed items on their official Facebook page.

