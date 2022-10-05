Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings October 4, 2022

GODFREY - Highlights of the Tuesday Village of Godfrey Board meeting included approval of a new electric sign at the corner of Lars Hoffman Crossing and Godfrey Road and underneath the main portion of the sign, people will be informed of present events and other information about the village.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said right now, the sign would be advertising the Godfrey Maze and especially the Haunted Maze, which he said has become “very popular.” He said it would be a great place to advertise different events occurring in the village and provide other needed information.

“The Haunted Maze seems to be really popular right now,” he said. "I encourage everyone to visit it during the Halloween season."

Approval was given to put mulch around the all-inclusive playground area.

A business grant was also approved for Scooter’s Coffee, which will locate at 5330 Godfrey Road. The board approved a business grant of $20,000 for the construction.

