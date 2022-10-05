Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings October 4, 2022

GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey appears full steam ahead for Scooter’s Coffee to locate there in the future. On Tuesday night the Village Board approved a business grant for $20,000 to go toward the project, which will locate at 5330 Godfrey Road.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said a house is positioned in that area now but will be torn down. The mayor said the dollars from the village will come out of a business district fund set up 12 years ago to help existing businesses and new businesses coming into the village. He said Jim Mager, director of economic development for the village, felt the $20,000 would be of help in their estimated $600,000 to build the business out.

“Godfrey has some good coffee places and this will be a nice addition,” Mayor McCormick said. “Godfrey is trying to create an environment that welcomes business to our community. I learned right away serving as a trustee, then as mayor that the Village of Godfrey runs on sales tax money and it is so important to grow your base. Our sales tax money has almost tripled since I took over as mayor and we also brag that Godfrey has the lowest tax levy in the county. That is something we are proud of.”

The new sign with a topmast and an electronic area that will constantly change will also be a great addition, the mayor said.

“We will be able to change it up,” McCormick said of the electric part of the sign. We would probably now promote the Haunted Maze and I hope to get this operating by the time we get to the Snowflake Festival. We would advertise Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and things like that. This will be a nice addition, too.”

McCormick said the Village Board also approved trick-or-treating times and dates and will be the normal days and times on Oct. 30 and 31 in Godfrey from 6 to 8 p.m.

