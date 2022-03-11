AGENDA

PLANNING & ZONING MEETING

6810 GODFREY ROAD-VILLAGE HALL

GODFREY, ILLINOIS 62035

MARCH 16, 2022

6:00 P.M.

Introduction of Members and Officials

PUBLIC HEARING

R. DEAHL CONSTRUCTION

111 E. 5TH. STREET, STE. 350

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON, IL. 62002

This is an application from A.R. Deahl Construction requesting a minor subdivision of 4528 Levis Lane to split a 7.6 acre lot into two lots. The lot will be split as follows: Lot 1 will be 3.65 acres and Lot 2 will be 3.93 acres with approval of two variances Section 70.303 (K) flag lots and Section 70.303 (K) 4 number of flag lots.

PPN: 24-1-01-33-00-000-006.001

REGULAR MEETING

Motion for Approval of the Minutes for Planning & Zoning meeting September 15, 2021.

Motion for Approval of the Minutes for Planning & Zoning meeting February 16, 2022.

Motion for Approval of Application for minor subdivision to split a 7.6 acre lot into two lots.

Next Planning and Zoning meeting April 20, 2022.

Next meeting for the First Reading of the Minor Subdivision is the Village Board meeting on April 5, 2022.

OLD BUSINESS: NONE

NEW BUSINESS: NONE

ADJOURN:

More like this: