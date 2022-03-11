Village of Godfrey Agenda March 16, 2022
AGENDA
PLANNING & ZONING MEETING
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
6810 GODFREY ROAD-VILLAGE HALL
GODFREY, ILLINOIS 62035
MARCH 16, 2022
6:00 P.M.
Introduction of Members and Officials
PUBLIC HEARING
R. DEAHL CONSTRUCTION
111 E. 5TH. STREET, STE. 350
ALTON, IL. 62002
This is an application from A.R. Deahl Construction requesting a minor subdivision of 4528 Levis Lane to split a 7.6 acre lot into two lots. The lot will be split as follows: Lot 1 will be 3.65 acres and Lot 2 will be 3.93 acres with approval of two variances Section 70.303 (K) flag lots and Section 70.303 (K) 4 number of flag lots.
PPN: 24-1-01-33-00-000-006.001
REGULAR MEETING
Motion for Approval of the Minutes for Planning & Zoning meeting September 15, 2021.
Motion for Approval of the Minutes for Planning & Zoning meeting February 16, 2022.
Motion for Approval of Application for minor subdivision to split a 7.6 acre lot into two lots.
Next Planning and Zoning meeting April 20, 2022.
Next meeting for the First Reading of the Minor Subdivision is the Village Board meeting on April 5, 2022.
OLD BUSINESS: NONE
NEW BUSINESS: NONE
ADJOURN:
More like this: