Village of Godfrey Accepting Donations For Those Impacted by Hurricane Helene
GODFREY - In support of ‘Churches on the Streets,’ a non-profit organization that helps people in need, the Village of Godfrey is now accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. They are currently making preparations to make their fifth trip to North Carolina with supplies loaded onto a truck and U-Haul trailer.
Aside from winter coats, gloves, and hats, please DO NOT make clothing donations.
The following will be graciously accepted in Mayor Mike McCormick’s office at Village Hall at 6810 Godfrey Road through next Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024:
- Tents, all sizes
- Tarps
- Emergency blankets
- Emergency sleeping bags
- Long stem lighters
- Thermal gloves
- Thermal socks
- Hand/feet warmers
- Hot hands - Stick on body warmers
- BBQ propane tanks
- Camp stoves
- Heavy blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Zero-Degree sleeping bags
- Five-gallon buckets with Amazon toilet seats
- Canned heat
- Survival bags (Amazon)
- Muck/Rain/Winter Boots (all sizes)
- Coats (all sizes)
- Hats, scarves, gloves
- Easy-to-read bibles for kids/teens/adults
- Rolled up waterproof camping mats
- Holistic cold medications (not homemade)
- Over-the-counter cold medications
- N95 masks
- Flashlights/lanterns/batteries