GODFREY - In support of ‘Churches on the Streets,’ a non-profit organization that helps people in need, the Village of Godfrey is now accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. They are currently making preparations to make their fifth trip to North Carolina with supplies loaded onto a truck and U-Haul trailer.

Aside from winter coats, gloves, and hats, please DO NOT make clothing donations.

The following will be graciously accepted in Mayor Mike McCormick’s office at Village Hall at 6810 Godfrey Road through next Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024: