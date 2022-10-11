GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon and the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum are hosting its first annual Glenfestival of Trees event to kick-off the holiday season. Individuals, groups and businesses are invited to decorate an artificial tree or wreath to be displayed inside the museum walls during the Christmas season. Greenery will be displayed from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Glenfestival of Trees participants can register their custom-decorated tree or wreath for a small fee: $25 for a tree and $15 for a wreath. Businesses can also display an informational table with materials about their organization or company. Visitors will tour the museum during special evening hours throughout the holidays and will vote for their favorite wreath and tree with prizes awarded. All proceeds go towards future events at the museum and cabin.

Samantha Doolin, museum coordinator, is extremely excited about the upcoming Glenfestival of Trees event as well as some other activities happening this holiday season in the Village. “The Glenfestival of Trees is a kick-off to a fun holiday season and a great way to showcase holiday spirit with co-workers and friends by submitting a unique, decorated tree or wreath,” said Doolin. “Plus, this is a wonderful holiday tour that’s open to everyone and museum guests will get see your holiday masterpiece set-up amongst the museum’s own festive decorations,” added Doolin.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you are interested in promoting your business or organization by participating in the Glenfestival of Trees event happening at the Heritage Museum, visit the Glen Carbon website at www.glencarbonil.gov under the Village Events tab to learn more and download registration forms. Doolin feels this is a wonderful opportunity to get creative, have fun, and promote your organization all season long. You can also contact Samantha Doolin directly at sdoolin@glen-carbon.il.us or by phone at 618-288-7271.

Other seasonal events include the Lighted Christmas Parade happening on Dec. 3, Santa at the Yanda Log Cabin on Dec. 4, and a Holiday Sing-along and Winter Market happening on Dec. 17. Stay tuned for more detailed information by following the Village on their Facebook and LinkedIn social media pages.

About the Village of Glen Carbon

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vison for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about the Glenfestival of Trees event or other Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit The Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov.

More like this: