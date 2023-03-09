GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has recently appointed a new Director of Community Development, Erika Heil, to oversee its and building and zoning department and economic development initiatives. Erika Heil brings with her a wide range of economic development experience, working in Illinois and Missouri on local, state-wide and regional level programs. Heil will begin her new role in the Village on May 8, 2023.

Heil previously served as the Executive Director for The Alliance of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon, which was a non-profit economic development partnership for the two communities. Most recently, Heil was the Village Administrator for New Baden, Illinois. She has served in various positions and boards to include Edwardsville Township, Secretary for the Southwestern Illinois Development Authority, East-West Gateway Council of Governments, Southwestern Illinois Trade and Investment Council, Illinois Governor’s Rural Affairs Council, Illinois Economic Development Council, National Corn to Ethanol Research Center Stakeholder, and Southwestern Illinois Leadership Council. Heil was also the recipient of an Excellence in Economic Development award by the International Economic Development Council for her work.

Erika Heil is excited to begin this newly appointed role with the Village of Glen Carbon and looks forward to utilizing the skill-set she has sharpened over the past 20 years. “It’s an honor to be selected as the director of community development for Glen Carbon,” said Heil. “Glen Carbon is such a wonderful, vibrant community and as the momentum continues to accelerate in the Village, I’m thrilled to be a part of its future progress and initiatives.”

Jamie Bowden, the village administrator for Glen Carbon, is also pleased to have Heil join the team. “Erika brings with her a great amount of experience and knowledge and we look forward to working with her.” Bowden went on to say, “She’s going to be an asset to the Village, its residents and its businesses.”

Heil earned her bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Eastern Illinois University and her master's degree in public administration from Troy University. She is an Honorary Commander at Scott Air Force Base and Scoutmaster for BSA Troop 8030-G in Edwardsville, also volunteering at Gateway Pet Guardians in East St. Louis. She lives in Edwardsville, Illinois with her husband Brian, her two children Zach and Polly, and their two rescue pit bulls Derby and Harper.

About the Village of Glen Carbon

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vison for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. Village administration can be reached by contacting their office at (618) 288-1200. You can also learn more about The Village of Glen Carbon at www.glencarbonil.gov or follow the Village on their Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

