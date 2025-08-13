GLEN CARBON -The Village of Glen Carbon is excited to announce the first-ever “Chalk This Way” Chalk Walk, set to transform Schon Park into a vibrant outdoor art gallery. This community event will take place on Sat. Sept. 20 from 10 am – 2 pm offering residents and visitors an opportunity to celebrate creativity, enjoy music, and savor delicious food.

Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to bring their imaginations to life on the park’s sidewalks, creating original, family-friendly chalk art. Categories will be based on school levels, with prizes awarded to top works in each group. All artwork subjects must be pre-approved to ensure the event remains appropriate for all audiences.

“Chalk This Way” will also feature food trucks, craft vendors, and a DJ, making it a perfect day for families and friends to gather. “We’re thrilled to host an event that blends creativity, community, and fun in one of Glen Carbon’s most beautiful outdoor spaces,” said Mayor Bob Marcus. “Events like this showcase the talent in our area while bringing our community together.” District 7 Schools is partnering with the Village to help spread the word about this new event.

Spots will be assigned to all registered participants at the event’s Information Tent. Artists should bring their own non-oil-based chalk and a shade tent if they wish to use one. There will also be sidewalk chalk available at check-in, with artists available to begin their artwork at 9 am. The event is a sunshine-only event with no rain date.

For artist registration and more information, visit the Village of Glen Carbon website at www.glencarbonil.gov under Events. You can also request a form to sign up by emailing ndicks@glencarbonil.gov. There is no fee to participate in “Chalk This Way”.

About the Village of Glen Carbon

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. Village administration can be reached by contacting their office at (618) 288-1200. You can also learn more about The Village of Glen Carbon at www.glencarbonil.gov or follow the Village on their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or LinkedIn pages.

