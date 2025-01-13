BRIGHTON - The Village of Brighton will host its eighth annual Daddy/Daughter Dance.

From 5:30–8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Crossroads Community Church in Brighton, father figures and daughters are invited to enjoy dancing, a photo booth, balloon animals, and more. Tickets cost $20 a person and must be purchased ahead of time at the Brighton Municipal Building.

“It's a night out for the daddies and daughters,” said John Bramley, Brighton’s Park Chairman. “We’re selling 150 tickets. They will sell out quick, so hopefully everybody gets their tickets this year. We look forward to a beautiful evening.”

This year’s theme is “A Night to Remember,” and Bramley said attendees can expect a DJ, finger foods and desserts. He is especially looking forward to the balloon specialist, who will make “all kinds of creations for the girls.”

Tickets will not be available at the door. Bramley encourages everyone to purchase tickets as early as possible by stopping by the Brighton Municipal Building during its open hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Located at 305 North Maple in Brighton, Crossroads Community Church will host the dance. Bramley explained that the Daddy/Daughter Dance aims to bring families together for a fun night out.

He added that it can be a heartwarming experience for father figures as they bond with their kids. The youngest attendee they’ve ever had was 6 months old, and Bramley remembers watching her father dance with her in his arms. He hopes the parents enjoy the chance to spend time with their daughters.

“It’s kind of neat to watch the bonding, and it gives the fathers and daughters something to go out and do,” Bramley said. “It never ceases to amaze me. They get on that dance floor with their daughters. They’ll dance every dance with them.”

As Park Chairman, Bramley noted that Brighton’s Park Committee is busy planning the year ahead. They have several events lined up, from an Easter egg hunt at Schneider Park to the annual fireworks and “Independence Day at the Park” event. The Daddy/Daughter Dance is one example of the Park Committee’s commitment to bringing events to Brighton residents.

“We're very fortunate that we have a good Park Committee and we have two different parks,” Bramley added. “Every event we do, we try to make it family-friendly. We try to make it affordable. That way, the kids have got something to come out to, the parents have got something to come out to, and it supports our greenspace, which is very vital for a community.”

For more information about the Daddy/Daughter Dance, call the Brighton Municipal Building at (618) 372-8860.

