BETHALTO — Illinois Senator Harris and Representative Amy Elik issued a joint statement Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, addressing ongoing concerns about brown and discolored water in the Bethalto area, signaling increased involvement from state officials and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) amid residents’ complaints.

Since residents began reporting brown water coming from taps, showers, and toilets, state leaders said they have met with Village of Bethalto officials, reached out to the IEPA, and consulted outside water quality experts to assess the situation and determine appropriate next steps. The Elik-Harriss statement confirmed that the IEPA is conducting water quality testing this week in response to citizen-led tests that revealed concerning results.

“Since learning of the brown water concerns in Bethalto, we have met with the Village of Bethalto and other local officials, contacted the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) and requested information and action from them, and consulted with outside water quality experts — all with the goal of determining the best course forward to be absolutely sure that Bethalto’s water is safe and clean,” the statement read.

Village of Bethalto officials have outlined infrastructure improvements and have been conducting a phased “whole system water flushing” process since July 28, 2025, which may cause temporary discoloration and low water pressure. The flushing is occurring in stages across Bethalto and neighboring communities, with officials encouraging residents to check water quality before using appliances like washing machines.

Article continues after sponsor message

At a recent Village Board meeting, resident Shaun Flatt expressed frustration over the ongoing discoloration and urged officials to provide clean drinking water, noting that other communities have taken such measures during similar issues.

“We’re paying for clean water, we’re not getting it, now we’re having to buy water on top of that,” Flatt said. He also pressed village officials to test specifically for manganese, a substance that can pose health risks if present in high levels in drinking water.

Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost at the recent Village Board meeting responded to concerns by emphasizing ongoing efforts and stating, “We’re moving forward, things are getting better, and while this is discolored and not sightly, it’s not unsafe. We’re drinking it, we drink it, we drink it here – so at this point, no. Until the [Illinois Environmental Protection Agency] decides that it’s not safe, then we’re going to keep moving forward with what we’re doing.”

The joint statement from Senator Harris and Representative Elik expressed appreciation for the IEPA’s responsiveness and indicated that they are prepared to assist the village with funding for necessary repairs. They also pledged to keep residents informed as additional testing results become available.

“We want the residents of Bethalto to know that we have heard their concerns about the color/odor of the water and outside testing results,” the Harriss-Elik statement said. “We remain involved with the IEPA as they conduct additional testing and will share any additional information we receive from the IEPA on testing results.”

Village of Bethalto Council Meeting

More like this: