BETHALTO – The Village of Bethalto is taking decisive steps to address residents’ concerns regarding water quality, combining immediate action, and long-term infrastructure upgrades.

The water quality issue has been elevated to both state and federal authorities. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has conducted extensive testing of groundwater, water from the treatment plant, and samples taken from homes and schools across the Village’s water system. According to IEPA data there are no water quality concerns in the Bethalto water system.

Diagnosis and Findings

Illinois EPA believes the cause of the discoloration in Bethalto is a combination of iron -resulting from deteriorating cast iron water mains in the distribution – and manganese, which is present in the raw well water. Iron and manganese are minerals which can cause unsightly tastes, odor and discoloration including a red, brown or black appearance. Bethalto’s official compliance monitoring results show the presence of iron and manganese at levels below the MCLs and not harmful to human health.

During the investigation, two of the nine water plant filters were discovered not to be operating to full capacity. The filters were immediately taken offline and are scheduled for repair as soon as possible. Importantly, according to the IEPA, at no time before, during, or after the filter issue was the water harmful to drink. As quoted by the IEPA, “While some filters may be offline for several months because of the difficulty to receive the replacement materials, the filters that remain online are able to sufficiently treat the water prior to distribution.”

“Water safety is not negotiable,” said Village Mayor Gary Bost. “The IEPA has assured us that, even during the time prior to taking the filters offline, Bethalto’s water supply remained safe. That said, we recognize the frustration residents have experienced with discoloration and inconsistency, and we are addressing those issues head-on.”

Progress Over the Last 30 Days

Bethalto has taken several actions to mitigate short-term disruptions and begin tackling systemic issues:

Flushing old, galvanized pipes throughout the entire system.

Installed 20 automatic flushers in the hardest-hit areas, operating overnight to minimize inconvenience.

Making engineer-recommended chemical feed point modifications at the water plant.

Responding to every resident call with on-site flushing and water sampling.

Next Steps: Infrastructure and Transparency

Article continues after sponsor message

The Village is advancing both immediate fixes and long-term infrastructure plans:

Replacing more than 11,921 feet of aging water lines.

Applying for all grants applicable to the Village to accelerate replacement work in 2026.

Publishing quarterly IEPA water quality testing results on the Village website bethalto.com

Implementing a formal notification system for all locations used as sampling sites and leaving a notice at each site when samples are collected.

The Village has contracted a dive team specifically trained to inspect and clean all water holding vessels.

Guidance for Residents

While improvements are underway, some temporary discoloration may still occur, especially after water main breaks, hydrant use, or other disturbances. If discoloration appears, residents are advised to:

Report the issue by calling (618) 377-8013 or (618)782-6274) after normal business hours). Every call is logged and automatically triggers an inspection by Village crews.

Commitment to the Community

Mayor Bost emphasized that while Bethalto cannot replace decades-old lines and mains overnight, visible progress is being made.

“We know this has been disruptive, and we want our residents to know we are listening and acting,” Bost said. “Our priority is delivering clear, reliable, high-quality water.”

For more information, visit https://bethalto.com or contact Village Hall at (618) 377-8051.

More like this: