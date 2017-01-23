BETHALTO - The Village of Bethalto Public Works Department will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in upcoming months. This testing will begin in January 2017. This study will involve opening and entering the manholes in the streets and public utility easements. An important task of the testing will be to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke will also reveal sources of where storm and other surface water enter the sewer system.

A special non-toxic smoke will be used in these tests. The smoke is manufactured for this purpose, leaves no residuals or stains, and has no effect on plant or animal life. The smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation.

Because the plumbing appliances in your house or building are connected to the sanitary sewer system, some smoke may enter your home or place of business if the:

Vents connected to your building's sewer pipes are inadequate, defective or improperly installed

Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing

Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed

All residents are advised that if traces of this smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer may also enter. These can be both unpleasant and dangerous, as well as a health risk to the occupants. Should smoke enter your home or business, you may contact a member of the smoke testing center working in your area.

The crew member will be able to help and check with you as to where the smoke has entered your building. Location, identification and correction of the source of smoke that enters your building is urgently advised. Your cooperation will be appreciated.

The information gained from this testing will be used to improve your sewer services and may reduce the eventual cost to utility customers.

Should you have any questions on this matter, please contact the Village of Bethalto Public Works Department at (618) 377-8126.

