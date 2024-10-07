Our Daily Show Interview! Village Dispensary: Online Ordering, Fall Festival, and More!

GODFREY - Village Dispensary will host their first Fall Festival.

From 12–5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, community members can enjoy vendors, cultivators, discounts and deals at Village Dispensary in Godfrey. The dispensary will also sponsor a food drive where you can bring one bag of nonperishable food items to get 10% off your purchase. Alli and Allison, two representatives from Village Dispensary, noted that they care about helping the community.

“We’re very community-focused,” Alli said. “That’s what we care about, genuinely. It’s easy when you care that much.”

Their food drive will start on Oct. 26, 2024, and run through Thanksgiving, with proceeds benefiting several food pantries in the Riverbend region. Once a week, you can bring in one bag of nonperishable food items to get your 10% discount.

The Fall Festival also marks the dispensary’s “half-birthday.” They have been open for six months at 110 Northport Drive in Godfrey, but Alli and Allison said they still welcome new customers every day, many of whom come to take advantage of the daily deals.

The dispensary has constant specials, starting with “Roll Into the Week Monday” — a deal on pre-rolls — and “Tasty Tuesday” edible deals. “Waxy Wednesday” offers sales on concentrates and vapes. “Thirsty Thursday” promises 30% off select cannabis-infused drinks, and “Flower Friday” offers flower for the low price of $25. Additional discounts are available throughout the week.

Allison noted that the dispensary works hard to foster good relationships with the cultivators, who often give Village Dispensary special discounts. The dispensary then turns around and offers those discounts to their customers.

“I think Alli and I do a really good job developing the relationships with the cultivators,” Allison said. “They hook us up, give us a discount, and we just pass that along to the customer automatically.”

The “budtenders” who work at Village Dispensary are happy to talk with customers about what products are best for them. Alli and Allison understand that a lot of people are exploring cannabis for the first time or returning to THC after an extended break. They often field questions from customers about where to start.

The women advise starting at a low dose and slowly increasing as you become more comfortable with cannabis. They can offer more specific advice if you tell them what effect you’re looking for and what you have experimented with before.

“Low and slow regardless of how you go,” Alli said. “If it’s flower the first time, take one hit off a pinch hitter. See how it feels…And for edibles, two and a half milligrams I’d recommend for your first time, just to be safe. That’s just your best bet. Build off what you got. Start low and keep going.”

Whether you’re a cannabis connoisseur or new to the THC scene, Village Dispensary has a wide variety of products for every user. You can visit their official website at VillageDispo.com to place your order or find out more about their offerings.