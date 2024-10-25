Our Daily Show Interview! Fall Bash For A Cause at Village Dispensary TOMORROW!

GODFREY - Village Dispensary will host its first Fall Bash for a Cause, complete with discounts, vendors, a costume contest, and a canned food drive.

From 12–5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, community members are invited to Village Dispensary to take advantage of deals and learn more about the cannabis industry. There will be several craft and food vendors onsite, as well as pop-up booths for cultivators.

“We’re stoked,” said Alli with Village Dispensary. “Dang near anything you could ever want is on sale tomorrow. You’ve got to stop by.”

Alli and Allison, another representative with Village Dispensary, noted that they’ve been planning the Fall Bash for several months now. They’re eager to see the culmination of their efforts on Oct. 26 and share the fun at Village with the community.

There are several sales and discounts available. Additionally, attendees can bring a bag of five nonperishable food items to receive 10% off their products. This discount doesn’t stack, but Alli and Allison noted that the deal is applicable to a lot of products and will collect a lot of food for a good cause.

Attendees can also enter a costume contest, with judging scheduled to start at 4:20 p.m. The winner will receive two tickets to an Alton Haunted Ghost Tour.

Gumbo 2 Geaux, Dorothy’s, Stay Weird Crochet and several other vendors will be at the event. John Johnson will be performing magic throughout the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Allison added that many cultivators will be available to talk to consumers about their products and offer specials. Among these brands, Airo, Rthym, Revolution, Cresco, Galaxy Labs, Ascend Cannabis, Ozone, Edie Parker, Verano, Green Thumb, Grassroots and Ieso Brands will be offering deals.

“We have about 20 cultivators, and maybe half of them are on sale, and half of those are going to come out for pop-ups,” Allison added. “Just stop by. It’s 30% off on most products, 20–25 on a lot of them. Anything you don’t have a discount on, bring a bag of canned goods and you’ll get 10% off.

Alli and Allison hope to see a lot of people come out to enjoy the day. They’re excited to host their first Fall Bash for a Cause, and they’re eager to share the experience with the community.

For more information, visit the official Facebook event page or go to VillageDispo.com.

More like this: