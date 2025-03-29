Our Daily Show Interview! Village Dispensary: One Year Anniversary Coming Up!

GODFREY - Village Dispensary will celebrate its one-year anniversary with great deals and a fun event.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, community members are invited to Village Dispensary at 110 Northport Drive in Godfrey for a vendor fair to commemorate their first anniversary and 4/20. Alli and Allison, representatives with Village Dispensary, expressed their eagerness to welcome new and familiar faces to the dispensary to celebrate.

“We’re excited. Our inventory is loaded right now in preparation for the big 4/20 event, which is on the 19th,” Allison said. “You’ll see some deep discounts, up to 40% off, and then a lot of freebies that we have to give away.”

From 12–5 p.m. on April 19, community members can enjoy a vendor fair, complete with businesses like Pearson’s Produce, Green Roots Hemp Co. and more. Alli compared it to the Alton Farmer’s Market and added that Gumbo 2 Geaux and Dorothy’s Tea Room will be providing food and snacks throughout the day.

In addition to the vendor fair and the deals and doorbusters, a raffle winner will also be announced. From now until April 19, anyone who purchases products from Select Cannabis will be entered for the chance to win a Yeti cooler. The winning ticket will be drawn at the event.

Alli and Allison noted that Village Dispensary employees and budtenders are excited to celebrate with the community. They’re surprised that a year has flown by so quickly, but they’re eager to mark the occasion with the April 19 event.

“We’re stoked,” Alli said. “Most of us have been here from the start, and then I think we have seven newer people that are absolutely stoked to see what this is all about and what that kind of party brings. So everyone’s excited.”

While the April 19 event is the current biggest draw, Allison and Alli pointed out that they always have specials at Village Dispensary. The dispensary offers daily discounts, starting with “Roll Into the Week Monday” — a deal on pre-rolls — and “Tasty Tuesday” edible deals. “Waxy Wednesday” offers sales on concentrates and vapes. “Thirsty Thursday” promises 30% off select cannabis-infused drinks, and “Flower Friday” offers flower for up to 25% off. Additional discounts are available throughout the week.

Alli and Allison said that the first year of business has been “insane,” with more new customers every month. They believe their customer service and the experience they provide at the dispensary set them apart from other dispensaries in the area.

“The experience we bring for the customers, actually being there for them, caring for them, and working in their best interests,” Alli explained. “No question is a stupid question. Just being there for them makes a world of difference. I feel like that’s anywhere you go, but it’s rare, so we try to be that spot for people.”

The two representatives added that the cannabis industry is always busy. They love welcoming in new and returning customers to the dispensary to see what they’ve got and share the benefits of cannabis with community members across the Riverbend.

“There’s pretty much always an occasion for cannabis, so the trend is always,” Alli laughed.

For more information about Village Dispensary, their discounts and their upcoming events, visit their official website at VillageDispo.com or their Facebook page.

