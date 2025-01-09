Our Daily Show Interview! Villa Rose: Senior Lunch 'N Learn Set for 1-23-25

BETHALTO - Villa Rose Senior Living Community will host a lunch-and-learn with featured speaker Dr. Craig Harms.

At 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, community members are invited to Villa Rose for an hourlong conversation titled “Tips for Staying Healthy and Preventing Falls.” Located at 401 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto, Villa Rose is an independent living community for seniors. Executive Director Cindy Cannon is excited to welcome the public for the event.

“Villa Rose is very unique in the community,” Cannon said. “We want [residents] to stay independent, and if you need a little help, you can get it…We understand the true vision of trying to keep independent but still be able to have somebody there to support them.”

Cannon explained that residents are completely independent but can sign up for home care services as needed. Built 40 years ago, Villa Rose is still family-owned, and Cannon noted that rates are lower because they aren’t supporting a corporate office. She praised their “really committed” staff, including a few staff members who stayed overnight amid the snowstorm to ensure the residents had care.

Brady Dabbs, marketing director, expressed his excitement to bring the lunch-and-learn to the Villa Rose community. While many residents have expressed interest in attending, he emphasized that the event is open to the public and completely free of charge.

“I’ve done this for several years, and seniors, there’s just not a lot for them to do. I’ve always felt it’s important to give them a place they could go,” he explained. “It’s absolutely free. There’s a free meal, free information, and a lot of people really do like to hear a doctor speak.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Cannon said that Villa Rose has been “very blessed” to work with featured speaker Dr. Craig Harms over the years. She is especially interested in the information he will provide about preventing falls. She pointed out that falls are a serious concern for all seniors and she looks forward to hearing his suggestions.

“Falls are the number one issue for seniors. One fall can change your life immediately,” she said. “We have some ideas on what we think to prevent falls, but I think hearing from him and, clinically, what he sees and what he suggests. With the snow and the ice, just going out to get your mail [can be dangerous].”

While Cannon stressed that a physical therapist should be consulted when deciding whether to use a mobility device, she recommended some basic adaptive equipment to help prevent falling, like toilet risers and grab bars. She encourages residents and the public to be “proactive instead of reactive.”

More information will be provided at the lunch-and-learn on Jan. 23. Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 618-377-3239 before Jan. 16. For more information about the “Tips for Staying Healthy and Preventing Falls” event, check out the official Facebook event page.

Dabbs and Cannon have also started a podcast called “The Senior Moment,” where they talk about local resources for senior citizens and other practical tips to manage aging. You can find this podcast on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

The two of them are looking forward to Villa Rose’s 40th anniversary celebration later this summer. They shared that they have a few open apartments. You can learn more about Villa Rose by visiting their official website at VillaRoseSLC.com

“It is unique and it’s a wonderful community, very welcoming, very friendly. The people that live there love it,” Dabbs added. “Come for a tour, because it does sell itself.”

More like this: