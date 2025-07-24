Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: Live From Villa Rose!

BETHALTO - Villa Rose Senior Living Community is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The organization will mark the anniversary with a drone show at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Community members are welcome to park at Villa Rose or at any of the churches along Moreland Road. In recent interviews on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello, staff members shared their experiences and encouraged people to consider Villa Rose.

“I think you’ll find something special here,” said Cindy, Villa Rose’s executive director. “Thank you to all the community members that have supported us through the years, those that have entrusted their family members to us. It’s quite an accomplishment when we look at all of the people who we’ve touched.”

Cindy explained that Villa Rose was the first independent living facility in the region. To date, they’re the only family-owned senior community in the Riverbend. She believes that Villa Rose provides residents with a community and gives families “peace of mind.”

“This bond happens,” she explained. “That is the thing that they don’t expect, to find this whole new community. We become kind of like family.”

That family atmosphere is a common theme at Villa Rose. John, the food services director, shared that he combines art and science to cook three nutritious meals for the residents every day. He even works with the residents to cook some of their own recipes.

Article continues after sponsor message

“You can’t help but love the residents. I’m old enough to live here,” he laughed. “Forty years, wow. Who would’ve thought? They did a good job building this place and maintaining it. I just think it’s great.”

Erica works with U.S. Foods to provide food for Villa Rose. She shared that working in the hospitality industry is her “dream job” because food is “medicine,” and it’s “very rewarding” to partner with Villa Rose. Kitchen Manager Maisey shared that she has been working at Villa Rose since age 19 and loves being with the residents even on weekends.

Villa Rose also provides basic services like med reminders and showers. These services are available to give residents “a helping hand,” said Macayla, an aid.

“It's very much home. They become your second family, not only the staff, but the residents,” she said. “Your mom and grandma become our mom and grandma. They become family.”

Trevor, a cook at Villa Rose, added that the community is “amazing.” He wasn’t familiar with independent living before he started work at Villa Rose, and he “really enjoys” working with the residents. He knows their preferences and works hard to make sure they’re taken care of. Staff member Jane noted that the people are “very caring” and the residents are “great,” and she joked that she can’t wait to move in when the time comes.

Karrie, the wellness coordinator, has worked at Villa Rose for 20 years and shared that the residents have kept her there for the past two decades, especially “the jokesters.” She plans exercise classes and brings in doctors to engage with the residents, and she works one-on-one with residents to coordinate services.

“We’re one big family. The residents make comments all the time about how we’re their extended families,” she added. “It’s like having 100-and-something grandparents.”

For more information about Villa Rose and their 40th anniversary, read this article on RiverBender.com. To learn more about Villa Rose Senior Living Community, visit their official website at VillaRoseSLC.com.

More like this: