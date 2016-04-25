Villa Rose Senior Living Community Ladies Day Out was smash with area women
BETHALTO - Villa Rose Senior Living Community Ladies Day Out was a big success, said Linda S. O’Donnell, the marketing director/housing counselor.
The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and women were not only pampered but were entertained with a wide variety of vendors and quilts that were displayed.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
There were hand and chair massages and the mini-quilt show was also a main highlight.
“Everyone seemed to have a good time and enjoy themselves,” O’Donnell said. “Our vendors were pleased with their sales for the day and many said they would come again. We had a lot of positive feedback regarding our facilities and our display apartment. All in all, we consider the day a success.”
DEMONSTRATIONS/PRESENTATIONS INCLUDED:
10:30 - Pampered Chef® with Kathy Gleason
11:15 - Hat Talk/Fashion Show with Lillian Bates of Lillian By Design
12:00 - Dresden Plate Quilt Design by Susan Marth
12:45 - “Clean Eating” by Dr. Katie Drake Sherer
1:30 - Exercise/Fitness with Amy Smith of Intentional Fitness
“Shop ‘til you Drop” from the following vendors:
Arbonne®
Pampered Chef®
Avon®
PartyLite®
d?TERRA®
Perfectly Posh®
Gold Canyon®
Premier Designs®
Intentional Fitness/Cross Train 180
Rodan & Fields®
Lillian By Design®
Scentsy®
Longaberger®
Stella & Dot®
Susan Marth Quilting Pattern Designs
Thirty One Gifts®
Mary Kay®
Uppercase Living®
Norwex®
Tupperware®
Origami Owl®
Young Living Essential Oils®
For more about Villa Rose Senior Living Community, visit 401 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto, IL., or call 618-377-3239
More like this: