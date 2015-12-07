BETHALTO - Residents and friends of Villa Rose Senior Living Community recently joined together to donate items for the Community Hope Center’s Toy Drive. The Community Hope Center, located in Cottage Hills, is a non-profit organization whose main purpose is to help individuals and families experiencing poverty and homelessness in the Riverbend area with programs that meet their individual needs. The Center is solely supported by local businesses, foundations, private donations, and receives no state funding.

Each year at Christmas they place barrels in local area businesses, seeking donations for boys and girls ages 1 through 12. This year their focus was on large gifts, priced at $20.00 or more. Villa Rose’s residents and family and friends outdid themselves, jam-packing the barrel and having to start a box of items to go along with it! “We received games, puzzles, large stuffed animals (which were very soft and huggable!), along with several building block-type toys. Most of us have more than we need at Christmas, and it’s nice to be able to do something for those in our community who are less fortunate.”

