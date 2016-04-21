Villa Rose Ladies Day Out should offer fun, relaxing day for those in region
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BETHALTO - Villa Rose Senior Living Community is having a Ladies Day Out beginning at 10 a.m. and running to 3 p.m. on Saturday April 23, 2016, at 401 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto, that should attract nearly any woman looking for a relaxing, fun day.
Women will be able to be pampered and also see a wide variety of vendors and quilts displayed. There will be a box lunch available for $5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last.
All attendees will be admitted free.
There will be hand and chair massages and a mini-quilt show.
In the past, this has been a large quilt show, but now it is combining both the quiliting and other opportunities for a Ladies Day Out.
“There will be over 20 home show vendors,” Linda S. O'Donnell, Marketing Director/Housing Counselor for Villa Rose Senior Living Community, said. “This will also give people a feel of our facility and let people see what Villa Rose is all about. We will have lots of attendance prizes. It should be a wonderful day.”
DEMONSTRATIONS/PRESENTATIONS INCLUDE:
10:30 - Pampered Chef® with Kathy Gleason
11:15 - Hat Talk/Fashion Show with Lillian Bates of Lillian By Design
12:00 - Dresden Plate Quilt Design by Susan Marth
12:45 - “Clean Eating” by Dr. Katie Drake Sherer
1:30 - Exercise/Fitness with Amy Smith of Intentional Fitness
“Shop ‘til you Drop” from the following vendors:
Arbonne®
Pampered Chef®
Avon®
PartyLite®
d?TERRA®
Perfectly Posh®
Gold Canyon®
Premier Designs®
Intentional Fitness/Cross Train 180
Rodan & Fields®
Lillian By Design®
Scentsy®
Longaberger®
Stella & Dot®
Susan Marth Quilting Pattern Designs
Thirty One Gifts®
Mary Kay®
Uppercase Living®
Norwex®
Tupperware®
Origami Owl®
Young Living Essential Oils®
For more visit,
401 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto, IL 618-377-3239
More like this: