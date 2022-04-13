BETHALTO - Villa Rose, an independent senior living community, is hosting an open house event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at their location at 401 South Moreland Road in Bethalto.

Villa Rose Executive Director Cindy Cannon said attendees will get an inside look at the range of apartment styles Villa Rose has available for seniors ages 55-plus.

“Our plan is to kind of do mini-tours every 15-20 minutes,” Cannon said. “They’ll get an overview of all the different services that are included with the rental program. They will also get to see a couple of different types of apartments … we have a range of different apartments that [are] very suited to their needs, so we’ll be able to show them different apartment types.”

Cannon said that in addition to taking the tours, attendees can also enjoy some refreshments while they meet some of the current Villa Rose residents. She sees this open house as an opportunity to facilitate the type of in-person interaction that potential residents may have been missing during the pandemic.

“We are fully open and just want to give people an opportunity to come in and see the community, and some of the benefits of living in a community - just kind of that kindred spirit that you bond with your neighbor and have someone to eat meals with and some of those social aspects,” Cannon said. “The last two years have really taken a toll, as most of them have been … afraid to go out, so interaction with people [is] so important.”

Villa Rose takes pride in its ability to offer affordable housing to seniors, and in being a third-generation family-owned business, Cannon said. She also said Villa Rose is proud of its COVID record, as they have never experienced a COVID outbreak and currently have no cases in the building.

“One of the things that I really take pride in is having very dedicated staff that are dedicated to serving the residents and loving and caring for the residents, and we kind of become their family,” Cannon said.

To find out more about Villa Rose, visit their Facebook page or villaroseslc.com.

