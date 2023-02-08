ALTON - Holiday Inn Construction Site

ALTON - The Holiday Inn Express construction is moving along in rapid fashion from a view of the Riverbender.com Skycam on Wednesday morning.

The walls are going up and it appears the roof will be added soon to the new facility. The new Holiday Inn Express is located on Golf Road near the Alton Amtrak station on Golf Road.

Alton Mayor David Goins continued to be excited about the addition of the new hotel.

"Any time you bring in lodging like this one you will attract tourists and visitors to this region," the mayor said. "It is great it is located so close to the Amtrak station. People can stay at the hotel and go around the Alton area or head easily to St. Louis. It is a perfect location. It should be another added opportunity that should help business in the area."

The Holiday Inn Express should be completed in 2023.

