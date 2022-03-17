SEE GALLERY:

DRONE VIDEO: Great progress on Marathon Pipeline Oil Spill Clean-up

EDWARDSVILLE - Marathon Pipe Line crews continue to remove crude oil from the Cahokia diversion channel and other areas affected by the crude oil release.

Marathon Pipeline said boom will remain in place for an extended period of time at several locations along the channel to contain the crude. Boats are being used on the channel to assist in the retrieval of oil from the water.

“While comprehensive remediation and restoration work continues in the affected area, the public is asked to avoid the recovery zone for the safety of the responders, the community, and to limit environmental impact,” Marathon Pipeline said today.

Federal agencies are conducting the investigation to determine the cause of the release.

A Unified Command remains in place to respond to the Edwardsville crude oil release. The Unified Command consists of representatives from:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency,

The Edwardsville Fire Department,

and Marathon Pipe Line.

Repairs to the pipeline were completed Tuesday and federal regulatory agencies authorized the restart of the pipeline.

“As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, approximately 2,440 cubic yards of oily soil has been removed for proper disposal,” Marathon said. “Recovery of water and oil mixture continues from the Cahokia diversion channel.

“The response team is prepared to continue operations in the event of rain. Conditions will be monitored to ensure the safety of the response crews, the public, and the environment. We are working with all responding agencies to coordinate operations during any upcoming weather events.”

Wildlife response update

Since Friday, March 11, environmental remediation experts have brought resources and personnel at the scene to actively engage in the rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife that has been affected by oil. The spill area is being monitored 24 hours a day for impacted wildlife.

Major improvements have been made to the rescue center where the impacted wildlife is being treated, including a new heating unit, and upgraded water filtration and heating systems.

“Impacted wildlife being treated include seven ducks, one owl, one frog, one hawk, one carp, one snake, two beavers, and three turtles,” Marathon said. “ We regret to report that crews also found eight ducks, a heron, a muskrat, and a frog deceased. An audible deterrent is being used to keep any animals from entering the affected area.”

Marathon closed by saying MPL is covering all expenses related to the wildlife rehabilitation effort and providing all needed resources to recover and rehabilitate impacted wildlife. Volunteers are not needed at this time.

If any member of the public encounters wildlife that has been impacted by oil, they should not approach the animals themselves, as they could be dangerous. Please call 302-363-5086 to report sightings of impacted wildlife.John Hentrich also contributed to this story.

