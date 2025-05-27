ALTON — The 20th Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony on Monday evening, May 26, 2025, took on special significance as the late Richard Baird was honored for his long-standing dedication to the event and the community.

Baird coordinated the ceremony for 19 years and contributed to this year’s event before his death on April 19, 2025. On Monday night, he was remembered for his service, leadership, and commitment to preserving the Alton National Cemetery.

The Monday ceremony took place at Alton National Cemetery, where Baird’s son, Robert Baird, served as master of ceremonies.

Robert, principal of St. Ambrose School, spoke about his father’s efforts prior to starting the Sunset Ceremony, including leading a crucial cleanup of the cemetery.

“In the beginning, we realized we needed to initiate some improvements,” Robert said. “It was a passing idea one day — wow, that looks terrible, let’s do something about it.”

Richard Baird, a Vietnam War veteran who served aboard the USS Towers DDG9 in the Gulf of Tonkin, was also known locally as the Voice of the Redbirds, announcing home sporting events until shortly before his death. His love for the Sunset Ceremony was clear, and Robert said, “I think the Sunset Ceremony will go down in his life as one of his favorite memories.”

This year’s event followed the format developed by Richard Baird, featuring a percussion assembly, bagpipes and drums, the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and remarks by members of Alton’s ROTC. The program included patriotic music and a dedication by the ROTC to Richard Baird, who was honored with the presentation of an American flag to his wife, Theresa.

Retired Sergeant Major Katie Rosenbeck, the ceremony’s keynote speaker, praised Baird’s lifelong commitment to service.

“Richard’s life work will never be forgotten in Alton,” Rosenbeck said. She highlighted his military service, his dedication to the high school and cemetery, and his role as a family man.

Richard's wife, Theresa, said this year's Sunset event was dedicated to her husband.

"The Sunset Ceremony and the cemetery meant a lot to Richard," she said. She also remembered working with Richard in the beginning to clean up the cemetery. Students have always been part of the cemetery cleanup and Sunset Ceremony, something very important to both Richard and Theresa to pass on the importance of patriotism and support of veterans to the younger generation of the Alton area.

An emotional moment of silence was held in Baird’s honor, underscoring the impact of his contributions to the community and the importance of Memorial Day as a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The family pledged to continue the tradition in Richard’s memory.

For generations to come, Richard Baird's community contributions to Alton will live on.

