ALTON — The 158th Memorial Day parade took place in Alton on Monday, honoring veterans and community members. The event featured parade marshal Bill Varble, a Vietnam veteran, accompanied by his wife, Judy.

The parade was sponsored and organized by the East End Improvement Association and staged by the Alton Optimist Club. Mark Cappel of the Alton Optimist Club and Steve Schwartz, a spokesperson for the Alton Halloween Parade, were also involved in the staging and coordinating of the event.

“Parade marshal Bill Varble is a Vietnam veteran from 1968 to 1969. He was a ranger and we are proud to have him as a parade marshal. He and his wife rode in the car,” Schwartz said. He added that the Alton Optimist Club “always does an outstanding job” staging the parade.

The annual Memorial Day parade serves as a community tribute to those who have served in the military, continuing a long-standing tradition in Alton.

