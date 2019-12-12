Video Included: Easton Heafner Drops Last-Second, Halfcourt Shot Through the Net for Jersey Middle Win Over Trimpe
December 12, 2019 10:09 AM December 12, 2019 10:15 AM
Video provided by Rebecca Heafner
BETHALTO - It's not often a basketball player launches a half-court shot and it is successful. Easton Heafner of the Jersey Community Middle School Panthers tossed a slightly beyond half-court three-pointer this week.
Easton's dramatic three-pointer pushed the Panthers past Trimpe 32-30. The floor and crowd erupted in celebration after he dropped the ball through the net.