Video provided by Rebecca Heafner

BETHALTO - It's not often a basketball player launches a half-court shot and it is successful. Easton Heafner of the Jersey Community Middle School Panthers tossed a slightly beyond half-court three-pointer this week.

Easton's dramatic three-pointer pushed the Panthers past Trimpe 32-30. The floor and crowd erupted in celebration after he dropped the ball through the net.