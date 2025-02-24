Approximately 28 percent of all public employees nationwide are affected by the provisions of the Social Security Fairness Act, and a free video from the Illinois Public Pension Fund Association (IPPFA) explains those new benefits in an easy-to-understand way.

The new video includes the major changes under the Social Security Fairness Act, including the increased benefits for state and local government employees who have pensions from non-Social-Security-covered work. Those employees include most of the nation’s police, fire and emergency services workers and public-school educators in Illinois, Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Texas and California. The new provisions affect public employees in almost all professions in Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada and Ohio

The video may be accessed at (56) Social Security and Public Pensions (Updated for 2025!) - YouTube or by going to YouTube and searching for IPPFA TV.

“The Social Security Fairness Act increases benefits for City of Chicago retirees, most of Illinois’ downstate fire and police personnel, Illinois teachers, and more than one-quarter of all public employees nationwide,” said James McNamee, president of the IPPFA. “Our newly-updated video explains those changes and helps retirees to get the benefits to which they are entitled under the new law.”

The new video also covers the basics of Social Security while it highlights what has changed with the adoption of the Social Security Fairness act.

The IPPFA was founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit organization whose mandate was to educate public pension fund trustees. In 2009 the IPPFA became the primary education provider for public pension fund trustees in the state of Illinois, and its members manage benefits for more than 40,000 active and retired fire and police personnel with more than $18 billion in pension assets.

