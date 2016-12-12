BETHALTO - The Victorian Christmas walk through Bethalto has been a local tradition for nearly a quarter century. - Thewalk throughhas been a local tradition for nearly a quarter century.

The event features rock candy, horse-drawn carriage rides, a visit with Santa and chestnuts roasting on an open fire free for the public to enjoy. Bethalto Spirit member Cathy Wilson, who works to organize the event said as many as 1,500 People come out to enjoy the sights, sounds and delicious smells of the Christmas spirit throughout North Central Street, incorporating the town hall and other adjacent businesses.

Wilson said local business owners sponsor booths and the carriage rides, which were provided by Brookside Farms this year. She said Bethalto Spirit may invest as much as $4,000 into the evening with sponsors donating additional funds.

Wilson has chaired the event for a decade and said she had to cancel only one year. The evening itself has been a tradition for 24 years, she said.

The Christmas themed evening lasted from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

