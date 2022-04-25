ALTON - Earth Day is always filled with positive volunteer efforts across the country to eliminate waste and preserve our world for the future.

Area bus drivers, led by Victoria Cobb-Bock, tackled a large cleanup area of Alton with the assistance of Boys Scouts Troop 1 in Alton. This group's effort was part of the overall Earth Day effort in the Riverbend.

"We had a good time and the boys surprised me with all the effort they put in," Victoria Cobb-Bock said. "We had 25 people show up."

Victoria is always on the lookout to assist with any litter cleanup and said she participates in the Earth Day event every year.

"This was my sixth year of doing it personally," she said. "This cleanup makes a huge difference. This cleans up a lot of trash that could eventually end up in our river."

Victoria's group handled an area near Big Arch, Alton Square Mall, behind Alton Middle School, Humbert Road, James Killion Park at Salu area, Main, and also Hillcrest and Sering areas of Alton.

Victoria said as a school bus driver, she sees the need to clean up every day and knows the trouble areas in regard to litter in Alton. She encourages anyone who tosses items from their vehicles to stop and also encourages everyone to follow proper recycling practices.

The Earth Day group coordinator said she was so pleased to see the Boy Scouts out on the project and said she knows this will have a lasting impact on how they approach to litter and recycling in the future.

