BELLEVILLE — Three individuals died in a house fire early Monday morning, October 28, 2024, in Belleville, according to the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office. The victims have been identified as George Pappas, 79, Christopher Ellis, 20, and Pioquinto Pappas, 39.

The fire erupted at approximately 5:20 a.m. at a residence at the intersection of West Lincoln and South 13th Street. First responders were on the scene by 5:24 a.m. and relayed a report of heavy smoke on the residence's first floor.

Article continues after sponsor message

Belleville firefighters responded to the scene, managing to rescue one person from the flames. Three other family members escaped the burning home on their own.

A cadaver dog was deployed to assist in locating the victims who were trapped inside the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

More like this: