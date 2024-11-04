TROY — The tragic story of Leslie Reeves, a beloved Troy community member and owner of All About You Studio, was featured in an episode of CBS’s “48 Hours” on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Reeves was murdered in the early hours of Thanksgiving in 2021 during a first date with Chris Smith in Farmersville, Illinois, who was also shot but survived. The two had gone out on a first date and decided to go back to his place to continue building their connection when they were ambushed by Reeves' ex-boyfriend, Robert "Robby" Tarr. He fired once at their heads. Tarr is serving an 85-year prison sentence for the murder of Reeves and critically injuring Smith.

Dawn Mushill, head of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce and a close friend of Reeves, shared her thoughts on the impact of the case following the broadcast announcement.

Mushill recalled Reeves as someone who always wore a smile and dedicated her life to helping others.

“She never said poor me; her goal was to help others,” Mushill said. She noted that many were surprised by the manner in which Robert Tarr, convicted of Reeves' murder, didn't tell the truth during the investigation.

“I think that people were surprised at how he was straight to the camera,” she said, adding that some felt the focus of the coverage should have been more on Reeves and her life.

Mushill described her friendship with Reeves, highlighting their shared experiences in the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce and their efforts to empower women.

“She wanted to help women escape domestic violence,” Mushill said, explaining that Reeves conducted classes to teach women how to protect themselves and escape abusive situations.

The incident occurred in Farmersville, Illinois, after Reeves and Smith met online and went on their first date the night before Thanksgiving. Their evening turned deadly when an intruder entered Smith’s home, resulting in Reeves’ death and Smith sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Mushill said there was great shock and sadness felt throughout the Troy community, and across the country when she died.

Mushill noted that she had been in touch with Reeves' family after the tragedy, emphasizing the need to support Reeves' children.

In the aftermath of the incident, Mushill expressed hope that the story of Leslie Reeves would inspire others to seek help if they were experiencing domestic violence.

“Leslie would want someone [to reach out] if they are experiencing any kind of domestic issues,” she stated.

The “48 Hours” episode titled “Fatal First Date” delved into the harrowing events of that night and the subsequent investigation that led to Tarr’s conviction. As the community remembers Leslie Reeves, her legacy of helping others, particularly women in crisis, remains a central theme in the discussions surrounding her life and tragic death.

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse.

Dawn reminded the public about the 2024 Women's Conference set for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at The Outlet Event Center (located inside Edison's Entertainment Complex) in Edwardsville. Information about the conference is below.

