WILLIAMSON — Deputies and detectives from the Madison County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Adams Avenue at Third Street in Williamson, a small community with a population of 183 near Staunton on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The call to the Madison County Sheriff's Office came at Tuesday morning. Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, but preliminary information suggests that the individuals involved are generally familiar with one another, indicating that this was not a random act of violence.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment, Pulido said.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident have not been disclosed as authorities continue their investigation.