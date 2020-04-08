Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Madison Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to an Alton hospital and then to a St. Louis hospital by a medical helicopter.

Alton Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the area of West 19th as police were responding to the area, Alton Fire Department received a call of a woman that had fallen out of bed on Madison Avenue. When fire officials arrived on scene they determined the lady had been shot and requested police.

The suspects in the situation left the scene before the Alton Police Department arrived on the scene.

