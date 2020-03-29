ALTON - A male was shot in the ankle and rushed to the hospital in Alton at 5th and Oak just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting event started in the 900 block of Humboldt Court Alton, then ended up at 5th and Oak.

Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department handled the scene. Alton Fire Department Ambulance rushed the person to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim's condition was not known.

Alton Police Department continues to investigate the situation and is seeking a suspect.