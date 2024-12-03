EAST ST. LOUIS — For the second time this year, police are investigating a homicide at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 588 N. 24th St. in East St. Louis. The latest incident occurred on Monday night, Dec. 2, 2024, when a person was found shot multiple times around 7:36 p.m., according to a information from the Illinois State Police.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to a regional hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

In response to the fatal shooting, the East St. Louis Police Department requested the assistance of state police to conduct the investigation.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time,” the news release stated.

This marks the second homicide at the same McDonald’s location this year.

In May, Traveon L. Brown, a 22-year-old resident of Cahokia Heights, was killed in a shooting at the restaurant, which is situated near the intersection of 25th and State streets in East St. Louis.

