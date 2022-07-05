ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a fatal house fire on July 1, 2022, in the 10000 block of Count Drive, in the North County Precinct, has been positively identified as Theodis Wise, 67 years of age, of the 1000 block of Riverview Boulevard in St. Louis, MO., 63147.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a house fire that resulted in the death of one individual.

Fire personnel was able to extinguish the flames and upon entry into the residence, found an unresponsive individual in a rear bathroom. The individual was immediately transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the fire to not be criminal in nature.

