ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The victim from the homicide which occurred in the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane has been identified as Armaun Jackson, 19 years of age, of the 3800 block of Brittany Circle in Bridgeton, Missouri 63044.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Randle Canaday, 35 years of age, of the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane in St. Louis, Missouri 63121, for Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A mugshot of Canaday is attached. Canaday is being held on a $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On January 17, 2022, police responded to a “shots fired” call in the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane in the Norwood Court Apartment complex. An unidentified black male was found shot multiple times at close range and was pronounced deceased on scene. Upon investigation, two witnesses positively identified the suspect, Randle Canaday, as the only person present, besides the deceased, when the shots were fired. Canaday was taken into custody at 7389 Ridgehaven Lane a couple hours after the incident.

The victim has not yet been positively identified.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

