ST. LOUIS - The victim in a homicide that occurred in the 9400 block of Bagley Drive has been identified as Wade Lee, 46 years of age, of the 9400 block of Bagley Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 9400 block of Bagley Drive which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On October 16, 2022, at 6:44 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for an assault in the 9400 block of Bagley Drive. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from injuries inside the residence. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The injuries were incurred as a result of an altercation.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

